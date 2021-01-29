Neither wind, sleet, snow or COVID-19 can stop the Silver Belles performance team from dancing! Decked out with candy canes, jingle, bells and their new red fringe pants, the Silver Belles danced in the street to an enthusiastic audience in Unit Three.
Sam Page, the groups' Master of Ceremonies, performed a "Santa Rap" with the Silver Belles and their rendition of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. To the delight of the audience, Shaun Herndon, our newest member, performed her "award-winning" amazing baton twirling routine.
The Silver Belles love performing for their Saddle Brooke neighbors and friends. If you would like to book them for an "outside" event call Caryl Mobley at (630) 698-2232 or Ann Kurtz at (520) 419-6255.