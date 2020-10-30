This is the 16th year of the HOA-2 Employee Appreciation Program. As we all know, this year has been a unique one. Despite the challenging situation, our employees have continued to perform their tasks with enthusiasm, flexibility and extraordinary good spirit. We encourage our residents to join us in making a thank you gift to our staff.
As a reminder, there are 200 employees in HOA -2 and many of them serve the community behind the scenes. In keeping our community beautiful and running smoothly, our staff members work diligently in the following areas:
- Accounting
- Administration
- Common Area
- Fitness and Wellness
- Food and Beverage
- Golf Operations
- Lifestyle and Banquets
- Maintenance
- Patrol
- Theatre
For your convenience in making your gift, a flyer with an envelope will be placed in your mail tube.