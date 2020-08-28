Who’s getting all the sleep they want or need? Come on! Raise your hand high! Yup! I thought so. Not many hands going up! On Friday, September 4th at 10 a.m., the Wellness Integrated Network of SaddleBrooke (WIN) will be offering a Zoom class on “Sleep, Glorious Sleep.” Since we still have closures due to COVID-19, WIN is currently offering classes and seminars in the comfort of your own living room, den or office from your own laptop, tablet, iPad, desktop or cellphone.
During these times, while we are all very concerned about our health, sleep is critical to support our immune system. Meanwhile, during this unprecedented time, when we need a good night’s rest more than ever, the stress of this time may be a contributing factor to sleep issues. Yes, the stresses related to COVID-19 may be just one reason for sleep issues or sleep changes.
There can be so many other reasons why you are not getting a good night’s sleep. During this class, we will look at numerous causes for sleep issues. And there are so many! The class will also discuss a wide range of tips, tricks and techniques you can use to help you as you conquer your sleep issues. By the end of the class, everyone should have a better understanding of the root causes of sleep issues, and a toolbox full of strategies to triumph over your own sleep issues!
Zoom classes are by invitation. To attend Zoom classes, meetings and events, you need to have the Zoom software on your computer, tablet or phone. You can download the Zoom app from zoom.us. To receive an invitation to any one of our Zoom classes, email your name and the class you want to take to winsbaz@gmail.com.
While the MountainView Clubhouse is not available for meetings, the Wellness Integrated Network will continue to support you. During this unprecedented time, wellness and healthy lifestyle strategies are more important than ever. We will continue to offer wellness support in the following ways:
- Facebook: Our Facebook page is chocked full of humor (laughter is the best medicine), articles, and wellness information. Be sure to like our page at www.facebook.com/win.sbaz.
- Newsletters: Our newsletters feature wellness articles and updates on WIN classes, seminars, and events. To sign up for our email distribution list, send your name and email address to winsbaz@gmail.com.
Until we can return to classes at the clubhouse, we hope to see you on Zoom or connect with you through Facebook or our email distribution list. Take care of yourself!