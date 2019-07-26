Tucson, AZ- Universal Security Instruments has issued a recall of some of their smoke alarms because they may fail to alarm. Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) received some of these alarms as part of a grant program and has installed the alarms in homes within the GRFD district boundaries. Not all of the alarms GRFD received were in the recall. GRFD will be reaching out to all residents where fire personnel installed a smoke alarm in their home to determine if the unit is part of the recall.
Alarms in the recall have “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front of the device. The date and model number are on the back of the unit.
Alarms with model number MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN10 through 2016JUL11 are affected. Both the date code and the model number need to match.
To determine if your alarm is faulty, simply press the test button on the front of the device. If it does not sound, the unit needs to be replaced.
For more information, Golder Ranch Fire District residents are asked to call the Fire and Life Safety Division at 520-818-1017.