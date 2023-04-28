Here we are, enjoying life in the tranquility of SaddleBrooke HOA-2, taking it easy in our hard-earned retirements. But there’s a small minority that abandons the laid-back style when they get behind their steering wheels or a pair of handlebars, and ignoring speed restriction signs and stop signs, enter into a state of haste, as though they resent General Traffic Restrictions for taking a few seconds off their lives. Perhaps they would argue that rushing along at a dozen or so miles-per-hour over the speed limit, or rolling through a stop sign without actually obeying it, doesn’t do any harm. And, of course, most of the time they are right, But, that false sense of security could eventually lead to an accident in which the rule breaker is hurt. And, worse, in which others may be injured, others whose only “mistake” was driving as though everyone around them was obeying the rules.

So, what are those rules?ARTICLE IV TRAFFIC Section 4.01 General Traffic regulations are relevant to all vehicles within the boundaries of SBHOA-2, which include, but are not limited to, the following: automobiles, trucks, golf carts, recreational vehicles, trailers, campers, motorcycles, bicycles and any motorized vehicles.

Under Section 4.02 Moving Violations, it is a violation to exceed posted speed limits within the boundaries of SBHOA-2. When an area does not have a posted speed limit, the following will prevail: 25 mph in residential areas and 10 mph in driveways and parking lots of the MountainView, DesertView, The Preserve complexes, and other community buildings.

Failure to obey stop signs is the second part of the Moving Violation rule. It is MANDATORY that you come to a complete stop at stop signs within SBHOA2. Some residents believe that rolling through a stop sign is considered stopping: it is not. Rolling through a stop sign carries the same penalty as completely disregarding it.

At all stop signs, drivers must yield to vehicles and pedestrians already in an intersection. These rules also apply to stop signs on golf cart paths.

The penalties are pretty costly, especially if the offense occurs in a Safety Corridor where fines are automatically doubled. But if an accident does occur, the penalties could be far worse: injuries or death and a lifetime of remorse if a third party becomes a victim. Is it worth it just to save a few seconds?

It is our responsibility as residents to know and obey all our community rules and regulations. Let’s slow down, stop completely at all stop signs and keep each other safe