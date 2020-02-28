One of the best things about being a Rotarian is that you get to really make a difference, locally and globally. One of the greatest joys of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has been delivering books to 1,200 kids in the Copper Corridor. When you see the excitement in the student’s eyes, you know what difference you are making!
This is just one of many philanthropic projects of our club. Other local projects include packing meals for the food bank, Thanksgiving meals for area residents in need, recognizing Veterans, work on the Oracle Community Learning Garden, help for seniors in need and road clean-ups. Financially we support a number of local projects such as after school tutoring, a robotics program, learning how to sew, therapy for special needs children, character education, vision screening and glasses.
However, there are so many other ways the club makes a difference globally. Our club is involved in several international projects. We are installing water filtration system in 24 Nogales schools. We’re also teaming up with other rotary clubs to refurbish a school for special needs students in Mexico and to bring economic development to parts of Africa.
Another great thing about being a Rotarian is gathering weekly with friends for lunch and learning. Each week we have wonderful programs on a wide range of topics. From real stories behind Biosphere 2 and a financial forecast, to new tax laws and local charities, we learn about everything you can think of! Visitors are welcome to attend our programs and join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are three menu options ranging from $7.50 to $13.50 or less. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Our upcoming programs include:
- Thursday, February 27: Dave Perry, President and CEO of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce speaks on “What’s Up in Oro Valley.” He’s also bringing a guest from the Roadrunners Team.
- Thursday, March 5: H.J. Punch Howarth speaks on Music.
- Thursday, March 12: Bruce Hale speaks on Current Water Issues.
- Thursday, March 19: Boyd Bosma speaks about China.
- Thursday, March 26: Salish Hiremath (former Mayor of Oro Valley) speaks on local governments and Rotary.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our friendly members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at phone at 520-404-5712 or send her an email at wguyton17@gmail.com.