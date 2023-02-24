It’s time for spring housecleaning! Thanks to Senior Village, you can dispose of your electronics, computers, phones, paint, and household chemicals in one quick trip to the MountainView Clubhouse Parking Lot at the HOA-2 Clubhouse. Recycle is scheduled on Saturday morning, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Senior Village uses Suburban Miners for this event. It is an eWaste facility where everything is done by hand rather than large machinery. As a family-owned company, they strive to provide the highest quality service to clients. They are diligent about conforming to all environmental laws and regulations and global recycling standards.

This year there will a $10 charge per car plus a $10 charge for a flat screen TV and $20 for CRT (large) TVs.

Senior Village volunteers will direct traffic, disable hard drives, and unload vehicles.

This event is open to all SaddleBrooke residents.

Acceptable ItemsComputers and tablets

TV, phones, printers

Batteries

Motor Oil

Paint and paint thinner

Pesticides, fertilizers, household cleaning chemicals

Florescent lights

No Paper, cardboard, clothing, books, or furniture will be accepted at this event.