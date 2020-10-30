The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agents Jim Miller and Wendy Wise are teaming up with the Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire Districts and the Amphi Foundation to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign that promotes critical home fire safety messages. NFPA has been the official sponsor of the campaign for more than 90 years.
State Farm is delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 400 fire departments across the U.S. including Arizona. The Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire Districts are among the communities selected to receive one.
Each toolkit includes a host of resources for promoting Fire Prevention Week, including brochures, magnets, posters and more. The Fire Districts will be sharing these resources at schools in their jurisdictions this fall in support of the campaign.
“Actively supporting local fire departments is important to us at State Farm,” said State Farm Agent Jim Miller. State Farm Agent Wendy Wise said, “We’re thrilled to team up with NFPA and provide Fire Prevention Week toolkits. I want our local fire department to have the best resources to deliver its fire safety messages in our community.”
To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s campaign, “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” visit www.fpw.org.