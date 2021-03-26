After serving as the first male president of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach for four years and Executive Vice President for a year prior to that, Steve Groth is ready to hand the over the reins to Denise Anthony, the current SBCO Executive Vice President. Steve’s service with SBCO began about 11-years ago when he and Sharon, his wife of 53-years, moved to SaddleBrooke Ranch as pioneers (their house was #47 in the development).
Steve and Sharon moved to “The Ranch” in 2010 after he retired from a career in finance-related positions in New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California. In his last job, he was involved in leasing, financing, buying and selling commercial jet aircraft.
As a new Ranch resident, Steve attended the annual SaddleBrooke Club Expo (held in the MoutainView Clubhouse) and was persuaded to help with SBCO educational programs. He recalls, “The guy who signed me up also persuaded me to be a Golden Goose Thrift Store trucker.” This led to three years of volunteer service with “The Goose.” For a few years, Steve also organized the SBCO Annual Food Drive (benefiting Tri-Community Food Bank) at the Ranch.
When Steve joined the SBCO education committee, it was a small group. “I think there were three people then, including me. I quickly got involved with the scholarship program. At that time, the greatest number of applicants came from San Manuel with fewer coming from Kearney and Winkleman. I recruited some new members as we expanded the education committee. The scholarships and enrichment programs were combined at that time, so we all did some of each.”
As a committee member, Steve reviewed scholarship applications, interviewed kids at their school and presented certificates at graduation ceremonies. He also worked as the financial liaison for scholarship students attending the University of Arizona, which often required finding creative ways to use the scholarships.
“It was a thrill to see kids succeed with the help of our scholarships. It gave me great satisfaction.” Steve also enjoyed checking on SBCO enrichment programs, especially the "College for Kids," summer science camp. He notes, “One of my favorite memories is tossing out the first pitch at Mammoth Little League where SBCO was major sponsor.”
As SBCO president, Steve has handled has many tasks, including running Board and General meetings and speaking to Rotary Clubs, golf groups and anyone else who would listen to his sales pitch about SBCO. He even serviced the Suite L fire extinguisher and checked bank records.
But, he declares, “My greatest contribution was recruiting Camille Esterman, a fellow SaddleBrooke Ranch resident, to be Treasurer. Being part of SBCO has been a point of great pride and satisfaction. I have been pleased to be associated with a respected organization that does such good work helping kids in our community. It gives meaning to one's life to be able to contribute and live up to my friend Linda Lyon’s motto that in life ‘we learn, we earn and we return.’ Returning at this stage in our lives, after spending so many years raising a family and earning a living, is wonderful. I have told many other residents how wonderful it is to have the opportunity to do something that leaves a lasting legacy.”