We all love to watch movies and TV series from the comfort of our couch, but the annual cost of streaming services can quickly add up. For example, consider the cost of these popular services:
Service Cost Monthly Annual Cost
Acorn TV $5.99 $71.88
Amazon Prime Video $12.99 $155.88*
Disney Plus $6.99 $83.88
HBO Now $14.99 $179.88
Netflix $8.99 to $15.99 $107.88 to $191.88
Showtime Now $10.99 $131.88
*Included with Amazon Prime subscription
Add in the cost of a cable or satellite service and your entertainment costs can quickly become out of control.
Fortunately, the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are here to help. The DesertView Library has a collection of more than 2,100 DVDs, primarily recent and not-so-recent movies and TV series. New titles are purchased every week. The collection even includes some of the more popular series from paid channels, along with a few popular foreign TV series. And it costs nothing to borrow these DVDs. It’s an easy way to supplement your entertainment options without damaging your budget. DesertView’s DVDs circulate for seven days and sometimes longer, depending on program length.
All three SaddleBrooke Libraries— SaddleBrooke One, Cholla (in the MountainView Clubhouse) and DesertView offer an extensive catalog of books, including large print books. In addition, SaddleBrooke One and DesertView have collections of audio books. Both SaddleBrooke One and DesertView Libraries are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The Cholla Library is accessible when the MountainView Clubhouse is open. All can be used by SaddleBrooke residents. Just visit SaddleBrooke One or DesertView to register as a library user.
The funds to purchase DVDs, books and audio books for the SaddleBrooke Libraries are provided by the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL). To learn more about FSL or become a member, visit the Friends’ website: sbfsl.org.