Our focus for this month of November is on the care-giver and YOUR questions. We will engage in a roundtable discussion of all your concerns, by sharing individual experiences, concerns and questions regarding all aspects of care giving someone with a neurological disorder. Hopefully through this listening, learning will come from those who have had the experiences and suggestions will help address the needs not only for the care givers, but to our loved ones.
PLEASE COME AND JOIN US FOR ANSWERS TO HELP YOU DURING THE DIFFICULT TIMES.
WHEN: Friday, November 15
WHERE: The Preserve Club House, Room 2
TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
FOR RESERVATIONS: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net, if you are attending. We will take a head count of those who wish to stay for continued conversation and lunch. Lunch which will begin at 12:00 p.m. and finish around 1 p.m.
Other questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
UPCOMING MEETINGS DATES:
- Friday, December 20
- Friday, January 17
- Friday, February 21