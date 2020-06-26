To all of you who are caregivers, or family members of neurologically impaired loved ones, this period of time due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been particularly very exhausting, full of anxiety, frustrating and difficult in. Keeping our loved ones fully isolated, protected from possible contraction of virus is no easy task. It has been making our health needs more difficult to maintain and the jobs of our health workers more fragile in how they can assist us.
We, who are the caregivers to our neurologically impaired loved ones of Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, A LS, Stroke, PDP and many more, are being pulled so much harder with their daily care. Many of the organizations, health services who were giving therapy, support and information are closed or limited in personnel to assist us. Even groups such as ours had to stop monthly meetings due to a total lock down of both homeowner facilities and meeting rooms.
The club houses are beginning to open and hopefully we will be allowed to return to our monthly meetings in the Fall. We are hoping to resume by Friday, October 16 at the Preserve from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. As soon as we get the okay, the community will be notified. Really looking forward to listening to speakers and great discussions again!!
Please feel free to reach out to either myself, Esta Goldstein or Marilyn Sellers if you have any needs, questions, or just want to talk.
Get in touch Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or by email at jsda38@icloud.com. Reach Marilyn Seller by phone at (520) 818-0965 or by email at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.
Everyone stay safe, well and know there is help—you just have to ask.