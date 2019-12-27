The bells have rung, the new year 2020 has appeared and hopefully will bring good days to us all who give so much ceaseless care for those in need. Holiday season expanded to great moments of stress, anxiety and pressure upon the care-giver who too often forgets about their wellbeing. It’s true a daily challenge being a care-giver.
That’s why we want to see all who daily spend so many hours taking care of their loved ones with dementia, ALS, stroke, MS, Parkinson’s, so many of the neurological disorders going through exhaustion, stress and moments where it all becomes too overwhelming… PLEASE COME to join us; learn how to overcome these stressful times and turn each day into an environment of joy not only for you, the care giver, but your loved one .
Our meeting is Friday, December 20 in the Preserve Club House, Room # 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Speaker will be a representative of Saddlebrooke Village telling us of the many programs, services they provide to the community. They are a valuable tool to the care-giver helping with so many details, home duties that they can lessen a great deal of anxiety.
Contact Marilyn Sellers by phone at 818-0965 or by email at wwwsellers@wbhsi.net for your reservation. Other questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
Future meetings:
- Friday, January 17
- Friday, February 21
- Friday, March 20