We’re on our way with our meetings and so happy to have more of you attending! There are many plans for various speakers to highlight each meeting, but in communicating with national and local participants, our present health crisis is hindering obtaining speakers. This is not stopping us from pursuing further— taking whatever materials can be helpful for our discussions and developing our own resources.
Only through the active involvement of those who attend, can we educate, support and become better informed to care for our loved ones. If our loves ones were to attend, it would be very special to hear their concerns, so we can together touch our sources to make it a win-win for all.
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” – Helen Keller
So as the caregiver... state your gratitude, maybe two times, even, five times each day, and take care of your own health needs, so you will be equipped to be caring for your loved one.
Suggested Resources
- American Parkinson Disease Association – (520) 326-5400
- Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter – (520) 322-6601
- Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens – (520) 836-2758
- Senior Village – (520) 314-1042
If you have questions, call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or email jsda38@icloud.com.