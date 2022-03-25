Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. –Barack Obama
Caregivers,
It’s important to come to our meeting each month. Simple reason, it will help you through the emotional, physical time of caring for those loved ones suffering from stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Demetrius, Alzheimers and any other neurological disorder. Caregivers can find themselves giving their entire day without recharging all the mental, physical strength needed to get through still another day. Perhaps we can help one another by sharing information about how to cope, where to get resources.
We meet the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in room 4 at the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts center. Our next meeting will be held on Saturday, April 9 with guest speaker Amanda Gelatt from Senior Living Placement Services. Amanda has worked in healthcare for many years. Her experience ranges from working for physicians, surgeons, hospice, and independent and assisted living communities.
Any questions? Please call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com. Our next meeting on Saturday, May 14 meeting will feature Vera Shury, a Health coach, a Senior Fitness and Weight Specialist, as well as Parkinson’s Physical Therapist, as our speaker.