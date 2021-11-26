“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing ca be done without hope and confidence”. – Helen Keller
So with that optimism, faith that all can be better in our lives, while caring for our neurologically impaired
loved one, we ask you to join our group each month, on the second Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Meetings are in the HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Room #4 on Saturday, November 13 and Saturday December 11.
We encourage the care-giver to be physically, emotionally well by doing what will not only help you to maintain
your health, but will so much improve your attitudes towards your loved one.
So, please:
1. Breathe
2. Drink Water, lots
3. Nourish your body with healthy choices
4. Sleep, try to get five to six hours of shut eye— I know this can sometimes be very difficult
5. Move your body, do some exercise each day— while preparing a meal, do a jump or stretch
6. It is equally important to take a break. It’s important to get time away from your loved one; ask someone to stay
for an hour or two.
Join Senior Village. Contact (520) 314-1042.
Remember, “To love and to have loved and to remember love is a privilege”. –Marilyn Heins MD