ATTENTION GROUP CARE-GIVERS: We ask all those who are caregivers to their loved ones, suffering from the various neurological disorders: dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS, ALS, stroke, Parkinson’s, PSP and so many other brain dysfunctional problems, to come join us at our meetings the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Preserve Club Room Two. Please come to join us; learn how to overcome those stressful times and turn each day into an environment of joy, happiness not only for you, the care-giver, but your loved one.
Our meeting this month will take place on Friday, February 21 and will feature Dr. James Bounds, Jr. as speaker. A Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, Fellow of American Heart Association and National Stroke Association. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona, Residency at Mayo Clinic, Rochester; Masters of Neuroscience, University of Minnesota. Practicing 35 years with specialty in Neurology and Stroke medicine; just retiring in 2019 to live in our community of Saddlebrooke. We are so honored to have him lead us in an informal question and answer discussion on the various brain disorders.
PLEASE MARK YOUR CALENDAR!
WHEN: Friday, February 21
WHERE: The Preserve Club House, Room 2
TIME: 10 a.m. to p.m.
FOR RESERVATIONS: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net, if you are attending. We will take a head count of those who wish to stay for continued conversation and lunch. Other questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
FUTURE MEETINGS:
- Friday, March 20
- Friday, April 17
- Friday, May 15