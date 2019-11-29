THE HOLIDAY SEASON is in full swing! The December meeting will be an open format discussing the ins and outs of caregiving particularly during the height of the holidays. Staying connected during this special time is important as highlights, traditions and joys of the past and now, can be challenging for the caregiver.
Let your holiday season be a time where everyone can make a joyful noise of celebrating through compassion and mindfulness in a peaceful environment of simple pleasures with a grateful heart for ALL to enjoy.
Please come and join us for tips on how you can overcome the often-stressful times during the holidays and turn it into a beautiful and meaningful experience—even starting new traditions and looking forward to a new year.
REMEMBER: All our meetings are geared toward the needs of caregivers and the persons receiving care for a neurological disorder.
WHEN: Friday, December 20
WHERE: The Preserve Club House, Room 2
TIME: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
LUNCH: Begins at 12:00 p.m. and will finish around 1 p.m.
FOR RESERVATIONS: Please contact Marilyn Sellers at (520) 818-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net, if you are attending. We will take a head count of those who wish to stay for continued conversation and lunch.
Other questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
UPCOMING MEETINGS DATES:
- Friday, January 17
- Friday, February 21
- Friday, March 20