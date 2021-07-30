It has been a long time since we have had the opportunity to meet and give one another a hug, encouragement, friendship, learn new information or listen to an informative talk. We’re hoping that we can start up once again, but we need people to help plan, send emails and work as a team to bring each the meetings together each month. I am hoping that some of you who read these articles each month will call to volunteer returning to meetings. In the meantime, we should not stop giving our thanks for the daily moments of appreciation, joy, happiness, laughter and positive things that have occurred these many months.
It is so important for each of us to make expressing gratitude part of daily living throughout the year. Why? Research shows that gratitude’s has an immense more positive effect on physical and mental health. It becomes quite obvious that by reducing emotions like stress, your frustration and anger will vanish, while improving your mental and physical well-being. Now, research also shows that expressing gratitude and appreciation has a direct positive effect on sleep, well-being, depression and disease.
We encourage you to express gratitude toward friends, family, because doing so profoundly effects one’s emotional and physical well-being. Also, what’s extremely helpful is keeping a gratitude journal. All of these expressions of showing gratitude have shown that people will more than likely exercise more regularly, have fewer physical needs, overall, and feel better about their lives as a whole.
SUGGESTED RESOURCES
American Parkinson Disease Association; (520) 326-5400
Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter; (520) 322-6601
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens; (520) 836-2758
Senior Placement Service; (520) 870-0962
Please feel free to reach out for help, to talk, or to volunteer to help us start our in-person meetings once more. Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.