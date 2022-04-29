The last meeting for this first half of 2022 will be on Saturday, May 14. On this day, speaker, Vera Shury, Health coach/Fitness and Weight Specialist, as well as Parkinson’s Neuro Anthropology, will be speaking to the group

Plans are being made for many other speakers to address the group on topics helpful to living our lives with neurological disorders. We will resume Friday, October 8, in HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Center Rm.#4; from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In the meantime please all Care-Givers take care of yourselves, or there will be no one to take care of your loved one, as only you can.

Here are some “to do’s” that you may want to place on your list.

Breathe: Try breathing in through your nose, inflating your belly, then exhaling slowly through your mouth as your belly deflates. Drink water: Drink at least eight, 8-ounce glasses of water each day. Nourish your body: Very important to plan your meals, snacks ahead of time. Sleep: Try to get six to eight hours of shut eye. Sleep deprivation can cause problems such as irritability, difficulty concentrating, poor memory, and an impaired driving ability. Move your body: Just about any exercise can be of benefit to your physical, emotional, mental health

One of equal importance is to TAKE A BREAK. It’s important too get time away from the person you are caring for. Do whatever it takes to get some time off.

Suggested Resources

American Parkinson Disease Association – (520) 326-5400

Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter – (520) 322-6601

Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens – (520) 836-2758

Senior Village – (520) 314-1042

PLEASE feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Reach Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or at jsda38@icloud.com. You can also reach out to Marilyn Sellers at (520) 816-0965 or wwsellers@wbhsi.net.