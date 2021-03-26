Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is facing one of life’s most difficult challenges. There are emotional, practical and spiritual issues to deal with. Life can become a blur of pain, sadness, anger and confusion. You can’t rebuild your life in an instant, but you can take steps toward healing and wholeness.
Community Church at SaddleBrooke is sponsoring the GriefShare Program, led by lay persons who have experienced their own losses. At each Session, participants will view a video, in which counseling professionals address different aspects of the grieving process. After the video you will spend time in a Small Group discussing the concepts of healthy grief recovery.
Upcoming Sessions of GriefShare will offer help on: preventive measures you can take to ensure that you don’t get stuck in grief, common misconceptions that hinder healing, why grief is so painful and who you are now that your loved one is gone, etc.
These Seminars will be held on select Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For Information and Reservations:
Call Cari Block at (858) 243-3747 or Stuart Bridges at (661) 972-4310. Send an email to Cari at cari.block@me.com or send an email to Stuart at sfbridges1@gmail.com.