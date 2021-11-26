AmazonSmile is a simple way for you to support SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) every time you shop, at no cost to you. When you shop at smileamazon.com, half a percent of your eligible Amazon purchases will be donated to SBCO.
You can manage your purchases and other account information on Amazon.com and AmazonSmile using a single account. You can use your existing Amazon.com account on AmazonSmile if you have one or create a new account at smile.amazon.com if you don’t.
On your first visit to smile.amazon.com, you will be prompted to select a charitable organization to receive donations. After you designate SaddleBrooke Community Outreach as your preferred charity, your selection will be saved. After that, every eligible purchase you make on AmazonSmile will result in a donation.
There is also an easy way to have your grocery purchases help improve the lives of needy children in local communities. Buy a Basha’s Community Card at the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach office in Suite L at the business complex on SaddleBrooke Blvd. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The card, which costs $5, is pre-loaded with $5 worth of store credit and was sold to SBCO at a six percent discount.
Take your Basha’s Community Card to the customer service counter at any Basha’s store. Ask to add to the card’s existing balance and pay using a debit or credit card, cash or check. Whenever you use your Basha’s Community Card to pay for a transaction at any Basha’s or AJ’s Fine Foods, six percent of your purchase goes to SBCO. For every $100 you spend, $6 helps pay for programs that provide children with food, clothing and educational opportunities.
Whenever you have used the balance on your Basha’s Community Card, you can reload it. At checkout, before the cashier rings up your purchases, ask to put more money on your Community Card.
Shop online at SmileAmazon.com or use a Basha’s Community Card and help fund SBCO programs. It’s a simple way to make your purchases do more.