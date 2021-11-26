The Moore Advantage Team, consisting of Dorothy Moore, Lauren Moore and Jim Bilwacks, Lauren’s husband, wanted to invest in local kids. They contacted a former client, SBCO president Denise Anthony, and told her, “We’d like to help. We totally believe in the work of SBCO.” Denise suggested they consider investing in the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. Lauren noted, “I had heard about SBCO’s college scholarships at the annual SBCO meeting and Golden Goose Fashion show. I was lucky enough to have the money to attend college, but so many cannot afford it. Our contribution can help deserving students.”
Dorothy stated, “We have been so fortunate with our business. We like to give back to the community. It’s very important to us. I have photos on my phone of the Kids’ Closet building in Mammoth. I show it to prospective home buyers, so they understand that SaddleBrooke is a caring community committed to helping local children.”
If you would like to support the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, please note that all contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of four ways:
- A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).
Send donations to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information, email endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.