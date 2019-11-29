Members of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke find so much joy as they deliver books to over a thousand elementary and Jr. High students at three area schools in Catalina, Oracle, and San Manuel. Books are given out to the students at the beginning of the school year, at Christmas, and again at the end of the year. Many of the students had no personal books until they started receiving books from the Rotarians.
Funds for the program come from the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament and other fundraisers. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke raises funds for a number of children’s projects each year during the Fore For Kids Golf Tournament. This year’s Fore For Kids Golf Tournament will be held at the Oro Valley Country Club on Monday, April 13. Proceeds from the tournament provide three books each for over a thousand students, scholarships for vocational and college students, and funds for various other children’s charities. For example, funds from the 2019 golf tournament provided funding for such charities as Make a Wish, Little Hooves Big Hearts (mini horse therapy for children with special needs), Math Plus (school robotics program), VOSH Arizona (visual screening for children), Teen Sew Cool (sewing lessons for teens), First Tee Tucson, and Connections in Learning (after school tutoring). In the last 20 years, with the funds from our Fore For Kids Golf Tournament, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, has donated over $500,000, to children’s non-profits and scholarships,
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club, packed with energetic volunteers of all ages coming together as friends in Rotary to assist area schools, our community, and international philanthropies. Rotary is open to those who are retired or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or by email at wguyton17@gmail.com.