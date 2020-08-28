During these challenges times, it is important to have enough food, essential supplies, and a support system that sustains you.
However, not everyone is so fortunate. Every day, the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) receives more requests for food, CarePackages, help with emergency expenses and emotional support.
We serve a vulnerable population of people living with HIV, complicated by extremely high levels of poverty and food insecurity. Most of the people we serve are over the age of 50 and have underlying health conditions in addition to their HIV. Additionally, the majority of our CarePartners (clients living with HIV) are people of color. Approximately 25 percent are women. While medical advancements have helped people with HIV live longer and healthier lives, there is still no cure.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially concerned for the health and safety of our CarePartners, and have enhanced our support services to help people stay safe at home and not have to venture out unnecessarily and put themselves at higher risk.
Over the past four months, TIHAN has received a record number of requests from people living with HIV, so we have mobilized new resources and created innovative delivery systems.
We received a grant from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation that allowed us to support local restaurants to feed our CarePartners living with HIV. El Charro, Eegee’s, and La Cocina provided deeply discounted meals that we delivered to our CarePartners. Just over a two-month period, we provided an additional 2,000 meals—more than ever before—until those funds were exhausted.
Luis is one of our CarePartners living with HIV. He was especially grateful for the extra food. He spends his days as a caregiver, giving his mom home hemodialysis five days a week.
“The extra meals from TIHAN meant I didn’t have to cook on those days, and they really were a blessing,” Luis says. “Once again, my TIHAN family has my back. Always wanting to help. I have to say that the culture at TIHAN really makes an HIV diagnosis much more bearable. That personal attention. The true one-on-one caring. That really makes a big difference--to me, to my partner, to my parents, to my family and my community. Thank you.”
TIHAN recently conducted a needs assessment with our CarePartners living with HIV, and found that 77 percent of our CarePartners expressed a medium, high, or urgent-level of need for additional food support—over and above food resources they currently have.
We doubled down on our efforts to connect more people with the Community Food Bank, Pima Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, Interfaith Community Services, and additional local food resources. But all this is still not sufficient to address all the need for food that we see. We are very concerned to see such a high level of food insecurity, especially because we serve such a vulnerable population.
TIHAN also provides CarePackages--paper grocery bags filled with much-needed hygiene items, toiletries, and cleaning supplies that may not be purchased with SNAP benefits (government food assistance previously known as food stamps). CarePackages include soap, shampoo, toilet tissue, paper towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, detergent, and more.
These CarePackages help ease the burden of financial stress for people living on a fixed income. When a person living with HIV is unable to meet their basic needs (food, hygiene and shelter), it puts them at a greater risk of becoming discouraged, decreasing medication adherence, increasing their viral load, and developing opportunistic diseases and advanced HIV disease. Our goal is to keep people supported, providing CarePackages to the increasing number of people we serve.
During this pandemic, TIHAN has implemented minimal-touch curbside pick-up as well as doorstep “drop and go” deliveries of CarePackages to our CarePartners. Due to COVID-19, we have added disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial tissue, liquid hand soap and cloth masks (as available) to our CarePackages to help keep our CarePartners safe and supported.
“Mark” is another one of the CarePartners we serve. He asked that we not use his real name because of the stigma that still surrounds HIV. In addition to judgment about the disease, Mark is concerned about the financial impact, as he is living on a limited disability income.
“Sometimes, it’s tough keeping up with bills, so when I can get a CarePackage from TIHAN with paper towels and detergent and stuff, it helps a lot to make sure we can maintain our hygiene and health,” Mark shares. “I'm thankful for every bit of help TIHAN has given me and…it's one less thing on my plate to think about whether I will have hygiene supplies or cleaning supplies or just an ear to listen.”
If you would like to help, TIHAN is seeking donations of toiletry items for CarePackages to distribute to people living with HIV. Donations of toiletry, personal care, and cleaning items can be dropped off curbside at the TIHAN office (2660 N 1st Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85719), and donations in support of their food program can be made online at www.tihan.org. For more information, call us at (520) 299-6647.