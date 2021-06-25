Three cheers for the Red, White and Blue and the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! Celebrate your "Independence" from retail prices and stay cool as a cucumber all through the month of July at the Goose! Plan a day of summertime adventure searching for treasures at the Goose and exploring one of the many local Catalina restaurants for lunch! And... don't forget to bring the kids! Children love the Golden Goose and we are full of all the "right stuff" to keep summer boredom at bay!! Did you know that young people thirteen years old and up are able to volunteer at the Goose? It is a great summertime learning experience! Call the shop for details.
Take a Summertime Adventure to the Golden Goose
- By Stephanie Urdiales
