Thanks to the efforts of so many people in the SaddleBrooke Community, The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) raised a record $22,121 at its annual cancer fundraiser! The donation check was presented to the University of Arizona Cancer Center representative on Tuesday, December 17 at the MPWGA Holiday Luncheon.
In addition to the modified scramble event on Tuesday, November 19, this year’s fund-raiser featured a Happy Hour cocktail party/caddie auction on Monday, November 18, where there was spirited bidding on caddies supplied by the MPMGA and the men of SaddleBrooke. The caddies’ duties included keeping score, retrieving balls and raking bunkers. Matt Kambic and Dennis Marchand of the MPMGA performed as auctioneers “promoting” the guys to the enthusiastic bidders! Additionally, the players could “tip” their caddies to hit a tee shot for them during the tournament! These great caddie volunteers helped raise over $5,000 in winning bids and tips!
Much appreciation to all who contributed in so many ways—playing in the tourney, donating items, purchasing honor ribbons & raffle tickets, attending the luncheon, working as a caddy, bidding on caddies and silent auction items and volunteering to help wherever and whenever needed. This was truly a cancer-fighting Community effort!
Special thanks to the two Title Sponsors (Margie & Dottie of Long Realty & Ironwood Dermatology) and to our Happy Hour sponsors: Sparkle & Splash, and Travelinda. Their commitment and enthusiastic support of the event was essential in achieving the record fund-raising donation.