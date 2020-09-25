The Annual Take Care Guide will be inserted in your November issue of SaddleBag Notes that will be delivered Friday, October 30. And we’re pleased to announce that this year’s Guide will contain “Care Provider Profiles.” These pages will feature health care providers, their specialties, education, Board licensing and certification, hospital affiliations, etc. We hope you enjoy this new feature.
For information about advertising in the Take Care Guide contact Kristal MacDough at kmacdough@tucson.com or (520) 909-2923.