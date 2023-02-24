The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke teamed up with IMPACT of Southern Arizona and the SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters Club to bring joy to 44 area shut ins for Valentine’s Day. Each month, IMPACT of Southern Arizona delivers food to area shut ins. This month, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters packed in a bit of Valentine love with the food.

Thanks to some of the members of the SaddleBrooke Paper Crafters Club, each of the shut ins received a beautiful hand made Valentine. As Rotarians packed the monthly food delivery, they added one of the Valentines and a bag of candy. Between IMPACT, Paper Crafters, and SaddleBrooke Rotary, “Team Cupid” delivered a lot of joy to area shut ins.

This is just one of many local projects for the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. In addition to our volunteer work with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, we also volunteer for the Tri-Community Food Bank, Oracle Schools, San Manuel Schools, Coronado School, Copper Corridor Little League, the Oracle Community Center, the towns of Oracle and San Manuel, and so much more. Whether our volunteers like to pack food, cook food, spend time with kids, help communities revitalize, deliver to shut ins, or clean up local parks and roadways, there is volunteer work for just about every interest. Of course, that’s what Rotary is all about: gathering with good friends to make a difference both locally and globally.

To tell you more about the Rotary story, Rotary was the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill with programs in the Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together regularly for social events and service projects. We have fun working together to make a difference with our friend.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.