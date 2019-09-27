The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has long been a treasure chest for thousands of one-of-a-kind items such as cast-off antiques, heirlooms and curiosities. Customers, collectors and dealers have long availed themselves of these fine offerings ~ so much so that the Goose is planning its 4th Annual Estate Quality Event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 14, 15 and 16 during special shop hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unique sale has been so popular in the past, we decided to make it an annual event.
The vast offerings in all Golden Goose departments necessitates, volunteers to help run the show. Please think about joining the fun and excitement at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop by becoming a member of our team. Your help is needed year-round but especially for exciting events like this. New volunteer orientation is held on the third Monday of every month at 3 pm at the shop. We have something for everyone!
Please call 825-9101 for more information or visit us at www.goldengooseaz.com. We look forward to seeing you soon.