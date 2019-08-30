Mountain View Retirement Village, La Canada Care Center, Mountain View Care Center and St. Marks United Methodist Church are joining together to host their 8th Annual First Responders Appreciation Block Party on Wednesday, September 11th, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Retirement Village located at 7900 North La Canada Drive. A BBQ lunch will be served along with a drive thru pick up for “on-duty” First Responders following the ceremony.
Opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with the Pima County Sheriff’s Honor Guard. Guest Speakers include Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier and Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer. They will be reflecting on the importance of our First Responders. St. Marks Choir will perform during the ceremony. In addition to the ceremony a variety of static displays & demonstrations will be on hand: Oro Valley K-9 and Resource Units, Pima County Regional SWAT, Bomb Squad and DUI Units, US Border Patrol K-9 and ATV Units, and Golder Ranch Fire Ladder Truck.
This event is open to the public of all ages, offering the opportunity to honor and thank our area First Responders for the hard work and dedication they provide to our community and to never forget our country’s tragic loss on Sept. 11, 2001.