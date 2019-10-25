Decorate your golf cart with holiday decorations and Lights. Join the fun touring the neighborhoods showcasing the beautifully lighted homes.
The parade will start and end at the HOA-1 Activity Center. Registration for the event will begin at 5 p.m. The carts will line up and leave from HOA-1 driving range at dusk, going up Howland’s Highway and beyond.
Spectators can watch the parade from the Club House and driving range, or from along the parade route to be published later. The route is determined in the first part of December, after the best decorated homes are chosen. To receive a copy of the route, register, and get additional information and updates, go to our website at: https://Saddlebrooke.org/GolfCartParade.html.
If you would like to volunteer to help with this year’s parade, contact Valerie Malik: vdesignm@yahhoo.com; (503) 998-6763. Note: we are searching for volunteers to help with the sound/music. Also looking for a volunteer to help with publicity.