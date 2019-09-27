Sept. 13, 2019 (Tucson, Arizona)
The 8th Annual Tucson Modernism Week, 2019 (October 4-13) is kicking off with an array of community events including lectures, films, exhibits, tours, and stylish cocktail parties across the city celebrating Tucson’s unique mid-twentieth century heritage. Tucson’s Modernism captures the exuberance of the post WWII era, and is defined by clean, simple lines and a casual informality. In the Southern Arizona desert, the movement has come to be defined as Sonoran Modern with the use of regional materials, adaptation to the desert climate and an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.
About the Event
Presented by the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, Tucson Modernism Week celebrates mid-century architecture and design throughout the region with a robust program including the popular Modernist Home Tour and Vintage Trailer Show, opportunities to tour Tucson’s vintage neon signs, mid-century sacred spaces, downtown buildings and the design legacy of the University of Arizona. This year's exhibits will feature the forgotten furniture legacy of Tucson industrial designer Giorgio Belloli, resort wear dress of Tucson designer Dolores Gonzales, Abstract Expressionist paintings of Bob Brisley and the mid-century sculpture of Israel Levitan.
This year, Tucson Modernism Week partners with the American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona Chapter to present special walking tours and exhibits along the Sunshine Mile; with Film Fest Tucson to screen new films focused on modern architecture, and spotlights the UAMA exhibition ‘A New Unity: The Life and Afterlife of Bauhaus’ bringing multiple UA departments together to present a fascinating look at the Bauhaus school, which combined crafts and fine arts, having a direct influence on the 20th century artistic direction.
The Tucson Modernism Weeks lecture series brings national speakers and thought leaders to Tucson to present compelling topics including: “The Japanese Influence in American Postwar Design” presented by Rachel Leibowitz of the SUNY Center for Cultural Landscape Preservation, ”Michigan Modern: Design That Shaped America” by Michigan State Historic Preservation Office’s Brian Conway, “Modernist Craft in Midcentury Southwest: Arizona Designer Craftsmen and the Allied Craftsmen of San Diego” with Dave Hampton, “Escape from Ugly Valley: A Conversation on Time and Taste” with Enrique Ramirez of the Pratt Institute and Exhibit Columbus, as well as lectures on the Bauhaus Movement including “Designing Women of the Bauhaus” by guest speaker Dr. Elizabeth Otto, of Buffalo University.
In addition to these events, the annual Modern Marketplace at Midtown Mercantile features furniture dealers and vintage collectors from around the region and the fabulous Modernist Cocktail Party, which takes place at sunset in one of Tucson’s private glamorous mid-century homes, raises funds to support the work of the Preservation Foundation.
Demion Clinco, CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation and leader of Tucson Modernism Week notes, “This year’s program is an incredible opportunity to experience the design heritage and architectural legacy of our desert city. With over 35 individual events Tucson Modernism Week provides residents and visitors from around the world a window into the unique qualities that made Tucson an important design hub in the mid-twentieth century.”
The eighth annual Tucson Modernism Week 2019 begins Friday, October 4, and continues through Sunday, October 13. For a complete listing of all events, and to purchase tickets online, visit www.tucsonmod.com. Tucson Modernism Week is a project of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation and is made possible with the support from sponsors including: Visit Tucson, Rio Nuevo, Midtown Mercantile, Benjamin Supply,Tim Hagyard of Long Realty, Copenhagen Imports, Rialto Theatre, Vantage West, Film Tucson. Tucson Jazz Festival and more.
For more information and to view the full schedule, visit www.tucsonmod.com.
Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation
The mission of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to preserve the city’s unique architectural environment. The non-profit organization advocates for the preservation of Tucson’s architectural resources and is working to preserve the Black Officers Club at Fort Huachuca, the Mid-Century Modern Architecture of Broadway, and other iconic Tucson landmarks. The organization is a vigilant advocate for historic preservation in Tucson and the surrounding area. View them online at www.preservetucson.org.