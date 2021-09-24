We are so grateful to all who made our 2021 Treasures for TIHAN Benefit – “Rainbows in the Desert” - such a great success! It was 10 fun days of bidding via an online auction, plus a one-hour live streaming event filled with passion and generosity!
Fantastic sponsors and donors, generous bidders, great businesses and individuals contributing auction items – it all added up to a successful event that is creating rainbows of support for people living with HIV here in our community.
Because of your support, it was the most important evening of the year for our CarePartners living with HIV as you gave generously to fund vital programs and support services. Powerful testimonials from Kyle, Ed, and Joe; wonderful welcomes from Lupita Murillo and Dan Uroff and Caroline Lochner, fantastic entertainment from Brian Justin Crum from America’s Got Talent, and amazing work from our emcee and auctioneer Bobby D!
Thank you to our event co-chairs and our great team of volunteers who pulled together our first major virtual event, and to everyone who joined to make is a wonderful success!