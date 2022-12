Jim Cloer gave my granddaughters from Denver, Natalie and Anna, an afternoon they will never forget. It was fascinating to see his collection of snakes, the gila monster, a tarantula and many more. He gave them photos of Arizona wildlife and a box of treasures including magnets. He is a good storyteller too! Anna, who is nine, was so enthralled that she bought a box at the Golden Goose, decorated it with butterflies and a thank you note to Jim and his helpers inside.

