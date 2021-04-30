Dear SaddleBrooke Friends:
Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth wishes to thank the community for their open-handed generosity. The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Food Drive/Fund Raiser was a tremendous success. In giving to the needy, you have provided tens of thousands of meals to your neighbors to the North.
Food bank clients will receive more protein and good nutritious food in their emergency food boxes, throughout the year. But more importantly, our clients will know that others care about them. The connection you’ve made through your donations will provide hope to families, seniors and children living in the tri-community area.
The Board of Directors, the volunteers, the clients, and I am so grateful for your continued and growing support.