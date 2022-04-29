The Rotary Club of SadddleBrooke wishes to thank everyone for helping to make our 2022 Diana Madaras Fundraiser such a success. All proceeds from the event go to the SaddleBrooke Rotary Foundation, which funds goodwill projects throughout our area. Most of the programs funded include projects in the Cooper Corridor and communities surrounding SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch.

On Saturday, April 9, renowned artist and philanthropist, Diana Madaras brought her gallery in a trunk show to the Ranch. Madaras, a Rotarian, is very active in community service, and her art has benefited more than 100 charities. "I believe that when you have a wonderful, fortunate life, it's important to give back and help others who need a hand up," she said.

There were door prizes and raffles galore. One table boasted that everyone at the table won something. The Door prizes included paintings and gift items from the Diana Madaras Gallery. In addition, Diana Madaras donated four $250 Shopping Sprees and a beautiful giclee valued at $500.

This is just one, of many fundraisers sponsored by the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. Our foundation is a 501c3, so contributions are considered a charitable donations. We also have our golf tournament, “Fore For Kids” which raises money for programs for children and youth in the area.

But Rotary is so much more than a fundraising organization. Rotary is the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.