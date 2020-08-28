Even though the holiday season may seem in the distant future, it is time to be thinking about showing thanks to our employees for their ongoing contribution to making our community so special. This has been a truly unusual year, yet our employees have continued to demonstrate their dedication and loyalty to our SaddleBrooke TWO community.
There are 220 employees in SBHOA#2, many of whom work behind the scenes to maintain our facilities and grounds in excellent condition. Our employees work in the following areas: Administration, Fitness and Wellness, Food and Beverage, Golf Operations, Lifestyle and Banquets, Maintenance, Patrol, and Theatre.
Your gift received by Sunday, November 30, will be distributed to our employees in mid-December. Any amount will be greatly appreciated. You may bring your gift to the Administration Office reception desk or you may mail it to: Employee Appreciation for SBHOA#2, 38735 S. MountainView Boulevard, SaddleBrooke, AZ 85739. Please make your check payable to: EAF for SBHOA#2. Kindly include your unit number on the memo line of your check.