The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has been part of this community for nearly two decades, helping to serve children seniors and families in need by generating revenue for the great work done by IMPACT of Southern Arizona and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach.
Although the “Goose,” as she is lovingly referred to, has been in a state of “suspended animation” since mid-March, our paid staff, (seven employees in all), have continued working in preparation for a safe and timely resumption of operations and the reopening of the shop!
The Golden Goose Board of Directors, the Golden Goose staff, and a select committee, are working together to ensure that we will be able to provide safe services and a safe environment for all of our valued volunteers, donors, and customers!
We look forward to resuming our pick-up and donation receiving services, opening the shop, and allowing our volunteers to come back to work their magic!
This Golden Goose, “Charity” by name, has laid many a golden egg over the years, and she has many more yet to be laid! We couldn’t do what we do without you! We want to thank you all sincerely for your continued love, support, and understanding through these confusing, sad, and difficult times!
We really are all in this together, and together, we will surmount the obstacles that lie before us, create our “new normal,” and become the best we have ever been!
Go Goslings!!! Go Goose!
By Charolette James
We would like to share with everyone what has been done at the Golden Goose to insure a safe and timely resumption of operations and the re-opening of the shop.
As you know, the Golden Goose has been closed since mid-March and our donation pickup and receiving services have been suspended.
The paid staff has continued to work, deep-cleaning, sanitizing, organizing and prepping the Goose for a return to ‘normal’ or at least the ‘new normal.’ Everything in our power is being done to create a safe environment for volunteers, donors and customers to return. At the direction of the BOD a committee has been formed to create a safe working and shopping environment.
The Goose greatly appreciates your support and looks forward to welcoming everyone back.