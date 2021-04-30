On Sunday, March 14, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke congregation held a celebration to honor Ron Gannett and his wife, Susie, for their 10-years of service. The celebration was held at the Gaslight Music Hall, the church’s temporary location due to the pandemic. Ron is the Lead Pastor and Susie serves in the Women’s Ministry programs that include teaching and outreach to women. CCSB serves the spiritual needs of SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and the surrounding community. Along with his “Snowbird” Lead Pastor role at CCSB, Ron serves as a Special Assistant to the President of Dallas Seminary connecting with alumni pastors in the field.
Prior to moving to SaddleBrooke, Ron spent most of his career in Burlington, Ontario, pastoring the Park Bible Church, and he retired from the Shades Mountain Bible Church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2011. Originally a native of Alabama, Ron has degrees from Dallas Theological Seminary, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Briercrest College and Seminary. His career as an ordained pastor has spanned almost 50-years, and while in Canada he served on the general counsel of the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada and the boards of Camino Global, Back to the Bible and Heritage College and Seminary. He is also the author of “The Jesus Passages: Exploring the Words of Jesus through Journaling”.
Ron and Susie met at Southeastern Bible College in Birmingham and were married in May 1970. The Gannetts enjoy four children and ten grandchildren spread out in Calgary, Toronto, Pittsburg and Birmingham. During the summers, you can find them nestled away in their northern Ontario cottage that serves as a magnet for the family.
Ron and Susie love SaddleBrooke. He is an avid golfer, and that gives Susie time to care for her roses and enjoy her love of reading. They said, “Since the day we set foot in SaddleBrooke, we have felt the love and appreciation of the Community Church and feel honored to be a small part of what the Lord is doing through this congregation. It is a caring congregation with a passion to invest their time, talent, and treasure to help others know the Lord. As the church mission statement says, it is truly a “Community of Grace.”
At a dessert reception after the Sunday morning service, members of the congregation took the opportunity to personally thank Ron and Susie. They were also presented with a sculpture inscribed “Never Alone” to commemorate their ten years of service.