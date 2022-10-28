Here at Community Church, we make it our top priority to serve others in our local Tucson area and around the world. Our financial support of missionaries in various countries, providing annually to support and contribute to Operation Christmas Child and monthly collection of needed items for a local pregnancy care center are just a few ways we serve the needs of others.

Our Mission Partners for 2022 are the Salvation Army, the Gospel Rescue Mission, Young Life Capernaum, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pinal Family First Pregnancy Center, Seed & Light International, and the Gilgal Mission in India.

The Salvation Army which stretches across the globe and has a presence in more than 125 countries. They minister to every human need wherever needed. Ron Morris (520) 444-3205) is not only our Mission Coordinator for all seven missions but is the mission liaison for the Salvation Army Mission.

The Gospel Rescue Mission which provides a Christian faith-based emergency shelter and life restoration services to meet the needs of homeless men, women, and women with children. Services are tailored to each guest’s situation to transition them from homelessness to successful independent living. Dick Kroese (520) 825-2226) is the mission liaison.

The Young Life Capernaum assists young people with disabilities to have the right to experience the abundant life God intended for them, including meaningful relationships, fun, adventure, and acceptance. Cheryl Fay (520) 780-7133) is the mission liaison.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 1954, has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful medium of athletics to impact the world for Jesus Christ. FCA focuses on serving local communities by equipping, empowering, and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ. Dave Thomas (520) 825-3017) is the mission liaison.

The Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Family Diaper Bank in Pinal offers free pregnancy testing, information on adoption, abortion and parenting, education on prenatal care, child development, sexual integrity, and life skills. Also offered is Education for teen boys and girls on pregnancy issues, STDs, substance abuse, dating abuse and career choices. They also have an education program for caring for the entire family including elderly grandparents. They have an Earn While You learn program with material assistance, child car seat safety classes and inspections, story time for toddlers and mothers, the fatherhood program, and the family diaper bank. Newborn Baby Baskets are also given to first time new mothers. Claudia Hermansen (520) 241-5047) is the mission liaison.

Seed & Light International seeks to provide help, hope and dignity to communities around the word confronted with poverty using agriculture and alternate technologies. Within the United States, Seed & Light provides seed packets to a variety of organizations who distribute seed packets and instructions to individuals who must grow some of their own food to survive. Pat Tarr (520) 825-4424) is the mission liaison.

Gilgal Mission’s vision is to plant churches throughout India, where the gospel witness has never before been reached. They do not focus outreach in areas where an existing Christian church is, but rather serve the millions who reside in rural and remote areas. Joanne Fairweather (520) 825-2226) is mission liaison.