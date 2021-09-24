The shepherds who came to worship the Christ child have been revered and honored by Christians for centuries. However, at the time of Christ, the people would likely have seen shepherds in a far less positive light. Despite being on the lowest rung of the ladder in society, the shepherds’ message caused others to marvel in wonder at the glorious news…unto us a child is born.

The Luncheon will be held Friday, December 3 at the Mountainview Ballroom, HOA-2.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the festivities will start promptly at 11:30 a.m. A lovely lunch will be served featuring a winter salad (romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles topped with a grilled unseasoned chicken breast). Dessert is everyone’s favorite, cheesecake! Hot coffee, tea and water will be served with lunch. The cost is $25. If you have dietary restrictions, adjustments can be made.

The Community Church of SaddleBrooke invites everyone to join us and you need not be a member of the church to attend. Tickets will go on sale after church services Thursday, October 21 through Sunday, November 21. (Seating is limited) Tickets will not be available at the door.


If you would like to come but are new to SaddleBrooke, or unfamiliar with the church, this event is for all Christians as we enter into the Advent Season. A table host will introduce you to other women who like you want to celebrate Christmas. Please join us for a time of prayer, music, and the joy of Advent: Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love.


For more information email Kathleen Dunbar kd757263@gmail.com or call (520) 370-0671.

