The shepherds who came to worship the Christ child have been revered and honored by Christians for centuries. However, at the time of Christ, the people would likely have seen shepherds in a far less positive light. Despite being on the lowest rung of the ladder in society, the shepherds’ message caused others to marvel in wonder at the glorious news…unto us a child is born.
The Luncheon will be held Friday, December 3 at the Mountainview Ballroom, HOA-2.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the festivities will start promptly at 11:30 a.m. A lovely lunch will be served featuring a winter salad (romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles topped with a grilled unseasoned chicken breast). Dessert is everyone’s favorite, cheesecake! Hot coffee, tea and water will be served with lunch. The cost is $25. If you have dietary restrictions, adjustments can be made.