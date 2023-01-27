Save the Date: The Goose Team New Volunteer Orientation begins the third Monday of every month at 3 p.m. February’s orientation will be held on Monday, February 20. For more information, call (520) 825-9101.

Something wonderful happens when you become a member of the “Goose Gang.” Our volunteers have more fun! They tend to be healthier and consistently report being happier after becoming part of the Golden Goose family. Young, old, working, retired... it doesn’t matter. Volunteering is good for everyone; it’s a great way to support our local communities. The Golden Goose Thrift shop is always seeking individuals who wish to donate their time sorting, pricing, stocking, and selling donated merchandise.

Come join the Goose. We are always looking for volunteers to help in a host of ways, from answering phones to driving our truck and everything in between. There are dozens of opportunities at the Goose! One is sure to suit you. Our volunteers are what make the Goose the happening place to be! Even two to three hours a month can make a difference.