We’ve got volunteers, shoppers and donors…but we really need truckers to sweat the big stuff!! We need some able-bodied men who can do moderately heavy lifting. The Goose has dollies, hand trucks and a power lift on the truck so it’s not real strenuous. Put in a few hours a week and, in addition to doing good for community, you get so much back! There are two guys on the truck six days a week for about four hours. Please consider joining us to contribute to a very worthy cause! Orientation is at 3 p.m. on the third Monday of every month. Come learn about the Goose and see the operation from receiving to getting merchandise on the floor. We look forward to having you on board!!