Building a sense of community requires many acts of intentionality. Unit parties and neighborhood gatherings create climates of belonging and connection. Senior Village at SaddleBrooke does its part by hosting community-wide events like the monthly music matinees and by providing SaddleBrooke residents the opportunity to volunteer right here in their own neighborhood. Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is truly a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” organization that was seeded, nurtured, and allowed to blossom right here in our community.

Today, Senior Village’s 283 volunteers support 1,911 members in ways large and small. From changing a lightbulb to guiding a grieving window through a maze of paperwork following the death of her spouse. Senior Village is a friend indeed for residents of SaddleBrooke.

But it wouldn’t happen without YOU. The business of operating an organization of this scope requires employees, supplies, insurance and much more. Your donations ensure that SaddleBrooke residents receive the helping hand and support they need to live independently.

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization which means your donation may qualify for an Arizona Tax Credit. As a federally recognized 501-c3 nonprofit organization, you may direct a Required Minimum Distribution from an IRA to Senior Village. A legacy gift through a trust or will helps guarantee that the SaddleBrooke residents of the future will receive Senior Village care. Legacy gifts also declare your values and communicate to your family what is important to you.

You may use the safe and convenient online donation page at seniorvillage.org or mail a check to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke P.O. Box 8584 Tucson, Arizona 85738. All donations are greatly appreciated and will stay right here in SaddleBrooke to assist your neighbors.