On Thursday, April 1, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will present a program on the Artwork of Oro Valley on Zoom at 12 p.m. Dick Eggerding, who co-authored the Public Art Program, will speak on the topic of Oro Valley Art. Have you ever wondered about the sculptures visible on the corners of Oro Valley streets? We will learn all about that street corner art! But wait, there is more! So much more art all over Oro Valley.
In 1997, Oro Valley established a 1 percent Public Art Program. The purpose of the Town’s public art requirement is to enhance the community’s beauty and enrich the cultural and educational experiences of citizens and visitors in Oro Valley. It also attracts families and businesses that value art to move to the area. Not only are there statues and outdoor artwork gracing the street corners, but they are tucked away in hospitals, businesses, and parking lots of Oro Valley.
Visitors are welcome to join our Zoom meeting to learn more about the Art of Oro Valley. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly on Thursdays at mid-day. Before the pandemic, we met by the fireplace in the Agave Lounge of the HOA-1 Clubhouse for lunch, watching an interesting speaker or program. Currently, we meet on Zoom. When HOA-1 restaurants are open, some of the members will meet for lunch at the Roadrunner Grill before adjourning to the Agave Lounge for the Zoom meeting. If you would like more information, please call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or email wguyton17@gmail.com.