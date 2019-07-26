Join us on Thursday, August 8 at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse to learn all about the latest from Senior Village. The Board of Directors of Senior Village will be visiting with us and filling us in on all the details on their organization. Whether you are just learning about Senior Village, or you are somewhat familiar with the organization, this program with help you catch up with all the latest that Senior Village can offer.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly and has an array of fascinating programs and speakers on so many different topics. We welcome the community to come learn with us. We post our speakers and programs in advance so that the community members can visit and enjoy learning with us. Sometimes community members like to join his for lunch, (we begin ordering about 11:15), and sometimes they just visit for the program (usually begins about 12:20).
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award winning club, packed with energetic volunteers of all ages coming together as friends in Rotary to assist area schools, our community, and international philanthropies. Rotary is open to those who are retired or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. If you are interested in our programs and speakers, we always welcome the community to come learn with us! For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.