Happy New Year

Rosh Hashanah will be observed Sunday, September 25 and Monday, September 26. Yom Kippur on Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5. The Institute for Judaic Services (IJSS) Board is actively planning High Holiday Services.

. . . and Mark Your Calendars

Shabbat Services are scheduled in 2022 for Friday, November 4 and Friday, December 16. In 2023, Friday, January 27, Friday, February 24, Friday, March 24, and Friday, April 28. The Oneg and Special Events committee includes the celebrations of Onegs, Tu Bishvat, Shavuot, Tashlich, and other remembrances. If you have interest in this committee, email Sam Horowitz at michelsonhorowitz@gmail.com.

Members, please plan to attend The IJSS WELCOME BACK Happy Hour gathering. We will get together on Wednesday, September 21.

In Case You Didn't Know

Esta Goldstein has joined the IJSS Board of Directors as Vice Chair. Esta has a long and thorough understanding and knowledge of Judaic Congregation practices and processes. We know that Esta’s background will be beneficial to us all. Please welcome Esta to the IJSS board!

Completing Our Clergy

By now most of you know that Rabbi Seltzer, is rejoining us as our Rabbi. We welcome Rabbi back to our pulpit as we look to many insightful and knowledgeable services. Completing our clergy for 2022 to 2023 is Eliyanah Powers, Cantorial Soloist and Harrison Sheckler, Accompanist.

Eliyanah comes from Austin, Texas. She loves animals and nature. Her musical background includes being a member of staff at Congregations Or Chadash and Temple Emanu El. As a pianist, leading children in music and choir add to her abilities as a Cantorial Soloist.

Currently Harrison is on tour in the British Isles with the Tucson Boys Chorus. Harrison is a Doctoral candidate of the Musical Arts Degree in Piano Performance at the University of Arizona. A native of Charles City, Iowa he began playing the piano at six- years-old. Harrison is the recipient of many piano competitions. IJSS welcomes both Eliyanah and Harrison to our pulpit.

Tisha B’Av

A solemn and the saddest day of the Jewish calendar. Beginning on Saturday, August 6 through Sunday, August 7, Tisha B’Av observes the destruction of both Temples, the fall of Bar Kochba’s fortress and includes the expulsion of Jews from England in 1290 as well as from Spain in 1492. Restrictions that are like Yom Kippur are practiced including fasting.

Yes, We HAVE A LAKE!

Last year IJSS congregants began the observance of Tashlich. This tradition allows us to ‘cast’ away our sins by praying and casting breadcrumbs into a flowing body of water. Once again, IJSS congregants will have the opportunity to observe Tashlich on the first day of Rosh Hashanah. Our thanks to Mike Roddy, Director of Golf and Grounds, SaddleBrooke One who heard and acted on our request.

IJSS is a small, active, and welcoming congregation. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please contact Joan Elder (520) 360-1478) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.

IJSS wishes our community a summer of joyful experiences and cool liquids.