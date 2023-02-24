Esta Goldstein, Chair of the Institute for Judaic Services (IJSS) welcomed all to services. Her remarks were gracious as she spoke of our Rabbi, Cantorial Soloist and Accompanist. Esta introduced the board and their responsibilities to the Congregation.

January services were officiated by Rabbi Sanford Seltzer. Rabbi reflected on the holiday of Tu BiShevat (Celebration of the Trees). The holiday celebrates trees but has also become an ecological holiday in Israel. Rabbi Seltzer also spoke about National Holocaust Day. The United States government selected the day that Auschwitz was liberated as the United States National Holocaust Day. In Israel, the National Holocaust Day is the day of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Sincerely speaking, my thought is that no matter the date, it is important to remember those that have passed in situations of violence, political expediency or neglect.

Eliyanah Powers, Cantorial Soloist and Harrison Sheckler, Accompanist are a supreme duo whose combination of sounds allows us to find peace and joy during our services.

Milestones are important and we were able to celebrate two during our January service. Rita Pollack celebrated her birthday on Friday, January 27. She was serenaded by her husband, Rabbi Seltzer who sang ‘Erev Shel Shoshamim’ (an Israeli love song). Rabbi’s solo was received warmly, and many smiles were seen among the congregants. Ron and Arlene Solomon celebrated 63-years of marriage on Tuesday, January 24. IJSS gives our Congratulations to Arlene and Ron, a vibrant and caring couple.

IJSS held its first Tu BiShvat seder on Sunday, February 5. The seder celebrates trees by commemorating through prayer, songs, meditations and poems. Foods represent those with an outer shell (walnuts, almonds) those with seeds (oranges, dates, apples, olives) those that are soft (strawberries, figs). It was good to see many attend and learn about this seder for the first time.

Purim is coming! The story of Esther and her saving of the Jewish people will be told! To celebrate, IJSS (Institute of Judaic Services and Studies) and JFG (Jewish Friendship Group) will hold two events. A Hamentaschen Bake and a Purim Spiel.

So, what is a Hamentaschen, you ask? A baked pastry of in a triangular shape whose center is jam or another sweet confection. And what is a Purim Spiel? A spiel is a long or fast speech of a story. The spiel will be dramatized by a cast of characters in costume. Purim is a time of fun and joviality. We will celebrate heartily.

Services will be held on Friday, February 24 and Friday, March 24; both at 7 p.m. Rabbi Seltzer and our liturgical staff will be leading our congregation. An Oneg will follow each service. If you wish to sponsor an Oneg for that special event, remembrance or just plain celebration email Sherry Kaplan at sherryhkaplan@gmail.com.

IJSS is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.

Wishing everyone a happy spring!