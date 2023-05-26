Friday, April 28, was our last Shabbot service until the High Holy Days. It was the last service of our outstanding accompanist Harrison Scheckler. Harrison leaves us to teach at a University in Iowa, as Professor of Piano. Harrison learned Jewish liturgical music from scratch. We will be forever grateful for his commitment, performance, and musicality; and even wearing a kippah. The community cited our appreciation with a framed document of our appreciation.

Our April Oneg was sponsored by Hy Beraznik in memoriam of his wife, Roseanne Beraznik. Many thanks to Hy, his son and daughter-in-law.

As we pause for the summer our thoughts and gratitude turn to Rabbi Seltzer for his leadership and guidance. His enthusiasm and energy are infectious. We will welcome his return at our High Holy Day Services and Shabbot Services thereafter. Credos to Eliyanah Powers, Cantorial Soloist with her melodic and spiritual voice over the past several months. Eliyanah will return in September to bring us prayers and songs during our services.

Dr. Joshua Nichols, our new Accompanists was recommended by Dr.Daniel Asia, to Rabbi Seltzer, Dr. Asia is a professor of Musical Arts and Composition at the University of Arizona and a mentor to Joshua Nichols.

Shavuot (meaning ‘weeks’) is on May 25. The holiday celebrates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai. If you have ever had the experience of flying over the Sinai Peninsula you can see Mt. Sinai from the air. It is a beautiful sight with the mountains on the left and the Gulf of Aqaba and the Negev on the right as you travel north. I learned on that flight that if there are areas of darkness that means there is water, or so I was told!

Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated by a night and early morning of study. Coupled, of course, with dairy foods which often are cheese blintzes and my favorite, New York style cheesecake.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

People I know: Sometimes when writing an article for general publication you may take a personal step forward . I wish to do that here. For 50-years, my husband and I resided in Northern California. For the past 30-or-so-years in the small community of Castro Valley. Our involvement in the Jewish community bridged our Temple Shir Ami and Chabad of San Leandro/Castro Valley.

When we first met Chabad Rabbi Shimon Gruzman and Chanie Gruzman we were taken with their friendliness, warmth and welcoming. I knew Chanie before she was a mother. When she gave birth to twins, we were happy for both. When she gave birth to her second set of twins we were surprised and marveled at the idea of two sets of twins. And, then came the third set! Oh, my gosh—both smiling and perplexed. But most recently Chanie delivered her fourth set of twins! Now, with eight children (four sets of twins)—do we have a Guinness Book of World Records? Our Congratulations to them, and most especially Chanie whose warmth and caring embraces us all.

Contributions to the Institute for Judaic Services (IJSS) are always welcome. Recently we have received information that charitable donations can be made from your IRA account. An article on the IRS website entitled ‘Reminder to IRA owners aged 70 1/2 or over: Qualified charitable distributions are great options for making tax-free gifts to charity.’ The article gives instructions on Qualified Charitable Distributions. If you would like more information please email Seth Eisner, IJSS Treasurer, at setheisner14@gmail.com. Of course, for any donation please seek the advisement of your legal and/or financial professionals.

Bonnie Lasky is the editor of ‘Jewish Links’, a newsletter of Jewish events, interests and celebrations throughout the community. To receive a copy, email Bonnie at bglasky@att.net. Jewish Links includes IJSS events and happenings.

IJSS is a small and welcoming congregation. We value our members and their needs. If you have questions or wish to join our congregation, please feel free to contact Esta Goldstein (520) 825-1181) or Seth Eisner (520) 818-6340) for information.

Wishes for a Wonderful Summer to all!